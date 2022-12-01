The units of the Russian Airborne Forces in Ukraine received the latest reconnaissance complex “Vzor”

The units of the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) participating in the special operation in Ukraine received the latest reconnaissance complex “Vzor”, launched from a rocket launcher. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source in the military-industrial complex.

According to him, the military received a batch of about 50 units of the new system for trial operation.

“Vzor” is a device launched from a hand-held rocket launcher weighing only 300 grams, 30 cm long and 5 cm in diameter, equipped with a video camera and a parachute. After firing from a rocket launcher, the device reaches a height of 250 m and transmits an image to the paratrooper’s tablet at a distance of up to 1200 meters.

The software installed on the tablet allows you to recognize, capture and highlight objects. The device can work both during the day and at night.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces are using dive drones in Ukraine. This characteristic allows loitering drones to attack armored vehicles, primarily tanks, almost vertically, aiming at the weakly protected roofs of the turret or engine compartment.