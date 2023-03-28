On March 28, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the combat work of mobile groups of units of the Airborne Forces (VDV) to destroy observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

It is noted that, having received the task of destroying the observation post and the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the stronghold, the crews of the mobile groups of the Airborne Forces on the landing armored personnel carriers BTR-MDM “Rakushka” promptly advanced to destroy these targets.

Upon arrival in a given area, the paratroopers, using a quadrocopter, found an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and proceeded to liquidate it, firing from an AGS-17 “Flame” automatic grenade launcher.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the fire on the enemy is carried out in short bursts with adjustment using a quadrocopter. After hitting an object, the calculation immediately turns off and changes its firing position in order to avoid return fire from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Having changed positions, mobile groups destroy the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from other firing positions.

After that, a sweep of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carried out, during which shelters of personnel, a lot of abandoned weapons, including Western-made ones, and the bodies of dead militants were found.

“During reconnaissance, an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was found on the edge of the landing. As part of the mobile group, they moved closer, inflicted a fire defeat from the AGS. They did a cleanup. During it, shelters, foreign weapons, comrades abandoned by the enemy were discovered, ”said the group commander with the call sign Klim.

As emphasized in the military department, the tasks of the scouts of the mobile paratrooper groups also include reconnaissance of the enemy’s front line, approach routes, the supply of ammunition, suitable reserves and the identification of its firing points.

The day before, the Airborne Forces destroyed the observation posts of Ukrainian militants in the forest. It was discovered with the help of drones.

On March 21, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed an assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by one of the units of the Airborne Forces. The video shows combat work to capture a platoon stronghold and destroy the enemy in the zone of a special military operation.

Prior to that, on March 20, the Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of the Airborne Troops’ reinforcement units to repel a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone. After receiving a combat mission, the unit advanced to the area previously occupied by assault detachments of the Airborne Forces, where they began to equip a strong point.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

