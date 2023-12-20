The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of three motor boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Dnieper

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction by Russian fighters of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of three motor boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Dnieper in the Kherson region using FPV drones, reports RIA News.

“After launching the FPV drone, the operator discovered the target – a motor boat of the Ukrainian formations, transporting an armed unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of up to five people along the Dnieper River,” the department said, adding that this and two other boats were subsequently destroyed.

