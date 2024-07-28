Russian paratroopers disable M-777 howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Lancet ammunition

An unmanned aircraft unit of the Airborne Troops (VDV) destroyed an M-777 howitzer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

An ammunition depot was also destroyed. The department specified that the targets were identified by the operator of the Zala reconnaissance drone. They were hit with Lancet loitering munitions.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces, using the Lancet drone, destroyed a self-propelled artillery unit M109 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was hidden in an underground burrow that could have protected the gun from nearby shell explosions, but not from the drone.