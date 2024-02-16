A mobile crew of a 122-mm howitzer D-30 of an artillery formation of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of the Russian Federation destroyed a group of infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on February 17.

As the RF Ministry of Defense emphasizes, mobile crews of artillery paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces act with lightning speed and daring, approaching a very close distance to the line of combat contact.

Having received a combat mission, the howitzer crew in the Ural vehicle moved to the specified area. Upon arrival at the given point, the Russian paratroopers quickly deployed the gun, received the target coordinates from the crew of the artillery reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), took aim and with rapid fire, with minimal adjustments, worked on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroying a group of enemy infantry in the shelter on the right bank of the Dnieper, controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Then, in order to avoid return fire, the crew of the 122-mm D-30 howitzer promptly turned down the gun and, unbeknownst to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, went to a safe area. To cover artillery paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces during a combat mission from air attack and reconnaissance means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an air defense crew with an anti-drone gun and a man-portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) worked.

The day before, on February 16, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov (included in the register of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation), said that the situation at the front is difficult for the Ukrainian military. Budanov noted that Ukraine does not have enough shells, and the volumes supplied to Kyiv by Western partners are insufficient to cover the needs.

On February 14, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, Alexander Syrsky, admitted that Russian military personnel were causing serious damage to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

