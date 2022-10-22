RIA Novosti reported that the Airborne Forces destroyed a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with tanks from Macedonia and Slovenia

The Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) destroyed a battalion of Ukrainian armed formations, equipped with Macedonian and Slovenian tanks. This is reported RIA News.

According to the agency, in a successful defense in the Krivoy Rog direction, one of the units of the Russian Airborne Forces completely destroyed the 1st mechanized battalion of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military. It is specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost T-72 tanks supplied under the assistance program from NATO countries, as well as MTLB and BRDM armored personnel carriers. Kyiv received this technique from Macedonia and Slovenia.

APU suffer losses

Earlier, on October 21, the Ministry of Defense announced the disruption of the night operation of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Krivoy Rog direction. It was reported that up to 20 groups tried to penetrate into the rear areas in this direction. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 120 servicemen, six armored combat vehicles and 13 vehicles.

In addition, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Akhmat special forces fighters managed to destroy a tank and armored infantry vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as enemy manpower. “This is just one of many areas where the enemy repeatedly makes unsuccessful attempts to break through, while suffering huge losses in both equipment and manpower,” he said. Also in the Kherson region, a hangar with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment was destroyed – it was located in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Novaya Kamenka, the ministry said.

5939tanks without taking into account Macedonian and Slovenian equipment, Russian troops were destroyed from the beginning of the special operation

Since the beginning of the special operation, Russian troops have managed to destroy 324 Ukrainian aircraft, 162 helicopters and 2,302 drones.

The West continues to supply equipment to Ukraine

The United States and its allies continue to provide both financial and military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, US President Joe Biden promised to support Kyiv with weapons necessary for defense, and French leader Emmanuel Macron said that the republic is discussing with Denmark the dispatch of another batch of Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine. In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said that Greece began to transfer BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to the republic.

Earlier, military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said that in the north-east of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using Turkish Kirpi armored vehicles, British-made AT105 Saxon armored personnel carriers, Dutch YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and Polish 155-mm AHS Krab self-propelled guns.

In turn, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries, including the United States, in theory could lead to further escalation with unpredictable consequences. He stressed that such a policy creates risks in relations between the major nuclear powers Russia and the United States.