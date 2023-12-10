Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin showed the work of Russian military personnel carrying out the successful destruction of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

“There was no fear at all. <…> You understand that this is your job, it must be done. The task, again, is to clear the fortifications [ВСУ]“- emphasized the shooter of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation with the call sign Taha.

As the grenade launcher with the call sign Ak Bars explained, two Russian soldiers of the assault group are firing at the machine-gun crews of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two more are running around the positions of the Ukrainian troops, and “while he [противник] can’t raise his head, liquidation with grenades is already underway.”

In addition, as the platoon commander with the call sign Osoka said, “when the forest is sparse, it is very easy to see any movements,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants can take advantage of this and make it difficult for Russian military personnel to carry out their assigned combat missions.

Levin also demonstrated a collection of chevrons of liquidated Ukrainian Armed Forces militants, among which you can see the flags of Ukraine, the United States and the name of a Lithuanian mercenary who joined the ranks of the enemy’s assault unit.

On December 10, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military hit the meeting place of the command staff of the tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Katran” and “Omaha”. The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical and army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), artillery and missile forces. During them, the Russian Armed Forces also hit a storage facility with fuel for Ukrainian armored vehicles. Enemy manpower and military equipment were hit in 128 areas.

Earlier that day, the head of the press center of the Vostok group of troops, Oleg Chekhov, reported that the Russian military thwarted an attempt to rotate the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Novodonetsk area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). In addition, the fighters destroyed enemy personnel using heavy flamethrower systems. The bombers also attacked the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses amounted to 80 militants killed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

