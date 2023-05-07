The founder of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner said this Sunday (7) that he received the “promise” of the army that he will receive more ammunition and weapons to continue the fighting in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, after having threatened to withdraw his men from the locality.

On Friday, in a strongly worded video, Yevgueni Prigozhin voiced his irritation with Russian army commanders and said his forces would leave Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine and the scene of the war’s longest and fiercest battle, if he did not receive more support.

He also accused the army command of responsibility for “tens of thousands” of Russians killed and wounded in Ukraine, as Kiev prepares a massive counter-offensive with the help of weapons handed over by Western powers.

“They promised to deliver all the ammunition and weapons we need to proceed with operations,” said group leader Wagner in an audio message released by his communications office.

“They have sworn that everything necessary will be provided on our flanks, around Bakhmut, so that the enemy will not break through our lines. And they said we can act as we see fit in Artiomovsk,” he added, using the Soviet name for the Ukrainian city.

The paramilitary leader increased the pressure on Saturday when he asked the Russian Ministry of Defense for permission to cede the Wagner group’s positions in Bakhmut to the troops of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirov.

Prigozhin has been accusing the Russian General Staff of not supplying enough ammunition to its fighters for several months, which prevents a victory for the paramilitaries in Bakhmut, something that, according to him, would overshadow the official army.

Western analysts, however, had already highlighted that the complaints could be a strategy by Prigozhin to avoid having to assume responsibility for an eventual failure in the face of the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar said on Saturday that the Russians continued “concentrating their main efforts on the Bakhmut sector” and were looking for “resources” to strengthen their capabilities.

The battle in this city of limited strategic value began in August last year, but has gained symbolic weight with the duration and intensity of the fighting for control.

Troops from the Wagner group carried out several attacks against the city, reduced to ruins and over 90% controlled by Russian forces, according to Moscow.

– Wave of attacks in Russia –

Faced with fears of a Ukrainian counter-offensive, the Russian occupation authorities announced on Friday partial evacuations in 18 locations in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia (south), in particular in the city of Energodar, where several employees of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe live.

“The general situation in the area close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” warned Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a UN agency, on Saturday.

In addition to the battlefront, Russia has been rocked in recent days by a series of attacks attributed by Moscow to Kiev, but the Ukrainian government denies any connection with the actions.

The situation raises fears of incidents during Russian military celebrations on May 9, Victory Day against Nazi Germany in 1945.

On Wednesday, Moscow denounced a drone attack on a building in the Kremlin compound, an action it described as an unsuccessful attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin, a strong supporter of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, was injured in an explosion in his vehicle in the Nizhni Novgorod region. The attack killed the author’s driver.

After surgery, the writer is in “stable” condition, the regional government said.

Russia also announced it had prevented a drone attack on Sevastopol, the port used by Russia’s Black Sea fleet on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian security services also said they had prevented “terrorist sabotage” with drones, attributed by Moscow to Kiev, against an air base in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow.