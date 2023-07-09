Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The partisan group “Freedom for Russia” is planning further attacks on the Russian border area during the Ukraine war: There will be several surprises.

Frankfurt/Belgorod – The Ukraine war has long since ceased to be limited to Ukraine. Russian partisans repeatedly attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod. The Legion “Freedom for Russia” and the “Russian Volunteer Corps” declared themselves responsible for the fighting in Belgorod.

A spokesman for the “Freedom for Russia” legion has now announced further attacks in the border region in the near future. The group consists of Russian nationalists fighting for Ukraine in the war.

Russian paramilitaries in the Ukraine war: further operations planned in the border area

“There will be another surprise in the coming month or so,” said the group’s spokesman, Maximillian Andronnikov, who calls himself Caesar, in an interview with Britain’s Sunday newspaper The Observer. The British Guardians summarized the interview. “This will be our third mission,” the spokesman is quoted as saying. After that there will be a fourth and a fifth. “We have ambitious plans. We want to liberate our entire territory”

Fighters of the “Freedom for Russia” Legion. © Oleksii Chumachenko/IMAGO

Andronnikov sees Russian President Vladimir Putin weakened. The reason for this is the halted uprising by the Wagner group led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the end of June.

The leader of the partisan group awaited loudly Observer a collapse of Putin’s government by the end of 2024. There is growing dissatisfaction in the Russian army because many soldiers who have joined the military for financial reasons have not been paid. “There’s a huge money problem,” he said.

Resistance by Russian paramilitaries: “Liberation of the area from the Putin regime”

The spokesman explained that his militia could only function with Ukrainian military assistance. However, once the Legion was in Russian territory, they would make their own and independent decisions.

It is unclear how the nationalists get their weapons. Analyzes showed that the weapons were apparently also from the West. They are said to have taken these from fighters of Russian troopswhich they in turn took from Ukrainian soldiers.

The attacks by the “Freedom for Russia” legion are intended to “liberate the region from the so-called Putin regime”, according to the Ukrainian secret service. However, the government in Kiev emphasized that it had nothing to do with the attacks (read the latest news on the situation in the Ukraine war in the news ticker).

Andronnikov shared his point of view in the conversation The Observer In any case, it’s clear that the only way to get rid of Putin is to overthrow him with weapons. He considers a political dialogue pointless. (vk)