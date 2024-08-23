Paralympic medalist Kulinich-Sorokina: initially outraged by the color of the neutral uniform

Two-time Paralympic medalist track and field athlete Anna Kulinich-Sorokina assessed the neutral uniform at the 2024 Games. Her words are quoted by “Sport Express”.

Kulinich-Sorokina admitted that she was initially outraged by the mint color of the provided equipment. “But then, when you receive the uniform, when you show up in it at competitions and you are recognized, they tell you that you are Russian, then the color of your uniform does not matter at all, to be honest,” she added.

Kulinich-Sorokina is a silver medalist at the 2012 Games in javelin throw. She also has gold at the World and European Championships in this discipline. In addition, at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, she won bronze in the 200-meter run.

90 Russian athletes will take part in the 2024 Paralympic Games. They will compete in a neutral status.