Russian Paralympic Committee asks UN to call on IPC to stop discrimination

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has sent an open letter to the UN due to the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) not to allow Russian athletes. This is reported TASS.

The RPC asked the UN to call on the IPC to stop discrimination against Russian athletes with disabilities on the basis of nationality and infringement of their rights. In their opinion, the Russians should participate in international competitions and the 2024 Paralympic Games.

On April 14, IPC President Andrew Parsons said the Russians’ suspension would continue. He drew attention to the fact that the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow the Russians does not apply to the Paralympic movement. Parsons stressed that the IPC will make a decision on the participation of Russians in the 2024 Paralympic Games, regardless of the IOC.

On November 16, 2022, the IPC suspended the membership of Russia and Belarus. In March 2023, it was extended.