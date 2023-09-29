The International Paralympic Committee admitted Russians to the 2024 Games

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has admitted Russian athletes to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This is reported on website organizations.

It is noted, however, that the IPC has partially suspended the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). In this regard, Russian athletes will be able to take part in the tournament only as individual athletes in a neutral status.

On September 7, RKR President Pavel Rozhkov said that the IPC was preparing to permanently suspend Russia’s membership. However, at the organization’s General Assembly in Bahrain, the majority of delegates voted against this decision.

In 2022, the IPC did not allow Russian athletes to compete at the 2022 Games. Initially, the team’s athletes were allowed to compete in a neutral status, but then the decision was changed.