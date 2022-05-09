No escalation “not to give an assist to the United States and NATO”, which could have used the pretext to increase military aid to Ukraine. Analysts in Moscow thus frame Vladimir Putin’s brief speech at the Victory Parade, which, after the ‘alarms’ of recent days about possible announcements of total war in Kiev or general mobilization, had already been ‘weakened’ on the eve.

Both in Russia, where the same Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had called the rumors about the announcements “nonsense”, and in Ukraine, where the belief was that the Russian president could not claim anything, being “the spoils well below forecasts”as pointed out to Adnkronos by sources in Kiev.

“What would have been the advantage for Putin of announcing an escalation? – analysts ask -. Rather this would have provided a pretext for the Americans and NATO allies to further increase their aid to Ukraine. The president did not want to provide this assist“.

Those who expected that the Russian president would provide any indication of the direction of the war were ‘disappointed’. Putin “wants to keep all options open, because sooner or later he will have to say that he has achieved the objectives, but from his point of view there is no advantage in specifying them in detail”, it is observed.

But on the other hand, the situation on the ground is what it is: twenty days after the announcement of the start of the second phase of the ‘special military operation’, with the Russian offensive moved to the Donbass, Moscow cannot even claim the fall of Mariupol, under siege for over two months.

There is no escalation, but neither is de-escalation, “it’s stalling”, analysts point out. Who speak of “stalemate” even in the Russian internal context, where there is “discontent and perplexity” for the progress of the war and the effect of the sanctions, which for now is felt only on the oligarchs, discontent and perplexity that for the moment they do not turn into “crunches” such as to suggest stronger discontent.