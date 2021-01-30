The Russian-made Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), stolen in Libya and secretly transported to Germany, will most likely be transported to the US Air Force (Air Force) base Wright-Patterson (Ohio), where the National Air Center is located. – United States space intelligence. The alleged future location of the weapon is revealed by Popular Mechanics.

The American magazine recalls that the US National Aerospace Intelligence Center has a service specializing in the study of samples of foreign military equipment. The publication admits that “Pantsir-C1” will be dismantled and rebuilt, which will allow investigating the operation of this air defense system with the aim of future protection of US Air Force aircraft and their allies from Russian weapons.

In January, The Times, citing its own sources, reported that the United States had kidnapped a Russian-made Pantsir-C1 in Libya in July 2020. According to the publication, the air defense system was removed from the battlefield and is currently located at Ramstein airbase in Germany. The newspaper writes that Pantsir-C1 “was delivered safe and sound.” The Times claims that the operation was carried out amid fears that the air defense missile system could get into arms smugglers and be used to destroy civilian aircraft.

Commenting on this message, Vice-President of the Academy of Military Sciences (AVN) Sergei Modestov called the hit to the United States of the air defense system as a negative fact, which will not have serious consequences for Russia, since the equipment supplied for export is prepared for such situations.