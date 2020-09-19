The Russian Pantsir-M, a naval version of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and cannon complex (ZRPK), turns out to be meteorological, military expert Maxim Klimov writes in the Military-Industrial Courier.

In the publication, the author emphasizes the “danger of betting” on the use of the millimeter-wave range by small-arms radar stations (radars) of the Pantsir-M complex, with which “the effectiveness of air defense [противовоздушной обороны] ends when bad weather sets in. “

“Aviation [потенциальных противников] I learned how to use such conditions long ago, it will arrive and sink our ships at a convenient moment for itself, ”the author assures.

According to Klimov, for “Pantsir-M” today “it is extremely important to switch from the meteorological millimeter range at least to the two-centimeter range of the firing radar.”

In January 2019, military expert Vladislav Shurygin announced that Pantsir-C1 in Syria was destroyed by the Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle SkyStriker.

In November 2018, the editor-in-chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, Viktor Murakhovsky, posted on his Facebook page the text of a publication from the Military Journalists channel in Telegram, which talks about the uselessness of Pantsir-C1 in Syria, but deleted the post a day later.