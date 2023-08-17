ZRPK “Pantsir-S” has become more effective against Storm Shadow missiles

The Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun systems (ZRPK) “Pantsir-S” have become more effective against Storm Shadow missiles thanks to the improvements introduced by the specialists of the High Precision Systems holding. This is reported TASS with reference to representatives of the holding at the Army-2023 forum.

Improvements made it possible to increase the efficiency of work on “complex” projectiles and long-range missiles, including the long-range, stealthy Storm Shadow cruise missile.

“The results of its combat use have shown the correctness of the previously made design decisions,” the agency’s interlocutor said, answering a question about the refinements of the ZRPK during use in a special operation.

Earlier it was reported that the Pantsir-S air defense missile system was armed with hypersonic missiles. In addition, it was noted that a new modification of the Pantsir-S complex – Pantsir-SM-SV – is at the final stage of testing.

In July, the industrial director of the cluster of conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemistry at Rostec, Bekhan Ozdoev, said that the performance of the modified air defense systems against High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) reaches one hundred percent.