The oxygen production system has failed on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), reports “RIA News” with reference to the crew’s negotiations with the Earth.

We are talking about the Electron-VM system in the Russian Zvezda module. It is noted that the station has oxygen reserves for such a case.

The American segment of the ISS has its own oxygen production system.

It became known the day before that the Soyuz MS-17 crew, which launched to the ISS on October 14, took equipment with them to find an oxygen leak in the Russian Zvezda module.

Earlier, on October 6, Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin told the Mission Control Center that a smoke detector had been triggered on the ISS in the Zarya module belonging to the Russian segment.

On October 3, the ISS crew recorded the readings of air leaks. It was decided to close the transition compartment of the Zvezda module for three days.

The next day, MCC asked the astronauts to eliminate the leak to the ISS by mid-October.

At the moment, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Wagner, Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy and Kathleen Rubins are working on the ISS.