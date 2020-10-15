On the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), the oxygen production system failed, it follows from the crew’s talks with the Earth, broadcast by NASA. It is reported by RIA News…

As a Russian cosmonaut reported to a specialist at the Moscow Region Mission Control Center, the Electron-VM oxygen production system installed in the Russian Zvezda module was out of order. Similar incidents do happen on the ISS; the station has oxygen reserves. The American segment is equipped with its own oxygen production system.

Earlier on Saturday, October 10, a toilet on the ISS was out of order. A “hole” was identified in it, due to which there was an air leak. According to the crew’s negotiations with Earth, it is now working again. And on October 12, the cosmonauts complained about the rise in temperature in the Russian module.

On August 20, it became known about an air leak in the Russian module of the ISS “Zvezda”. Currently, specialists have two versions of where the damage is: one of the possible air leakage zones is located in the area of ​​the broadband communication system, and the other is next to the pipelines. On the evening of October 9, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Wagner covered up possible sources of the leak with plasticine, but this did not help.