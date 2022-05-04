The head of the Catholic Church expressed his dissatisfaction with the position of the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, Kirill, regarding the invasion of Ukraine. The IOR lamented the “tone” of the Bishop of Rome in referring to the conversation he had with the Orthodox leader. The clash between the two religious institutions takes place while the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, in which the patriarch appears, is being released.

Kirill “cannot become Putin’s altar boy.” This statement was enough for the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) to show its discomfort about the way in which Pope Francis referred to his head, the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia.

The statements were made by the pontiff, Jorge Bergoglio, in an interview conducted this Tuesday by the Italian newspaper ‘Corriere Della Sera’, a month and a half after the two religious leaders spoke in a virtual meeting.

In a statement, the Moscow patriarchate stressed that “Pope Francis chose the wrong tone to convey the content” of that conversation.

The text, which did not allude to the “altar boy” comment, also stressed that “such statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox churches, which is especially necessary at this time.”

Pope Francis and the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, Kirill, hold a virtual meeting in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on March 16, 2022. © AFP

Pope Francis awaits response to meet with Putin

In the conversation with the newspaper ‘Corriere Della Sera’, Francisco addressed other topics of interest about his position regarding the Russian invasion.

The head of the Catholic Church revealed that, in his meeting with the Russian ambassador to the Vatican, he asked the diplomat to send a message to Putin, in which he announced his willingness to travel to Moscow.

Despite not receiving a response 70 days into the conflict, the Vatican continues to insist.

“I am afraid that Putin cannot, and does not want, to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop such brutality? Twenty-five years ago in Rwanda we experienced the same thing,” the pontiff said, comparing the known murders in Ukraine with the genocide in the African country that occurred in 1994.

At the beginning of the conflict, Bergoglio did not directly point to Russia or Putin as being responsible for the conflict, but as the invasion progresses, the pope has made his position known, describing what is happening in Ukraine as a “massacre” and “unjustified invasion.”

Kirill’s position on the war

Patriarch Kirill is part of the close entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why he unrestrictedly supports the invasion of neighboring territory.

“The first twenty minutes he read me all the justifications for the war,” said the Holy Father, recalling part of the meeting with Vladimir Mikhailovich, Kirill’s secular name.

The head of the IOR let the pontiff know that the war in Ukraine started in 2014, the year in which a series of strong protests toppled pro-Russian President Victor Yanukovych.

At another time he expressed his regret for the warlike confrontation. “This situation is associated with great pain for me, he underlined at the time. My flock is on both sides of the confrontation, they are mostly Orthodox people,” he concluded.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church is known as a close ally of the Russian president. Stock image. © AFP – Alexei Nikolsky

Kirill also echoed the accusations of NATO expansion, frequently mentioned by Putin, when referring to the alleged guarantees offered by the war organization at the time of the collapse of the former Soviet Union.

The United States and NATO deny that such guarantees have been given. Both maintain that countries are free to apply to join an alliance, which they say is purely defensive and poses no threat to Russia.

For these reasons, the European Union sees Kirill as one of the main bulwarks of the invasion, which is why it targeted him.

The Continental Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, released on Wednesday the draft of a blacklist that includes the Russian patriarch along with hundreds of military men and businessmen close to the Kremlin.

If approved by all the members of the block, it would imply the freezing of assets and the prohibition of traveling to the territory of the 27.

The Russian Orthodox Church is the largest of its counterparts in the area. It has at least 100 million followers within Russian borders and a large number of followers outside, so its level of influence is considerable.

Russia and Western nations treat the invasion differently. Moscow calls the intervention of its troops in Ukrainian territory a ‘special military operation’ to “denazify” and “demilitarize” the “regime” in kyiv. Meanwhile, Europe believes that it is an unprovoked war and that it threatens Ukraine’s continued existence as a sovereign and democratic state.