Russian opposition | Russian opposition activists gathered for an anti-war conference in Riga – including the ex-prime minister of Britain

The anti-war conference of opposition activists was already the fourth since Russia invaded Ukraine. The opening remarks at the event were delivered by former British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Russians opposition activists gathered at the end of last week in Riga for a two-day anti-war rally to the conference.

It was the fourth anti-war conference organized by the “Free Russia Forum”. The first anti-war conference was held shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by a Russian publication operating from Latvia Medusa.

“Free The purpose of the Russian Forum” is to bring together the president Vladimir Putin opponents from inside and outside Russia’s borders. Its as goals it says “the complete dismantling of Putin’s dictatorship, the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the liberation of all territories occupied by Russia”.

The forum was founded by a chess master living in exile and a Putin critic Garry Kasparov together with an opposition politician Ivan Tjutrinin already in 2016.

In Russia, the Free Russia Forum has been declared an “undesirable organization”.

The participants of last week’s conference were, among others, Russian politicians, sociologists and representatives of the organization field. According to Meduza, the hall that attracted about two hundred people had been filled.

However, at least the opposition leader was missing from the participants To Alexei Navalny anti-corruption foundation representation.

Liz Truss (right), who served as British Prime Minister for 45 days, appeared at the Free Russia conference in a pre-recorded video.

The conference the opening remarks were made by the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Liz Truss with a pre-recorded video. Truss said he supports the participants’ “long-term vision of a free and democratic Russia”.

“I will stand by your side and support you in your efforts to achieve this,” Truss said.

At the conference there were panel discussions on, among other things, how Ukraine can win the war, the future of Russia, and the goals of the Russian opposition and the possibilities of uniting behind them.

However, according to Meduza’s journalist, the participants had no idea how Ukraine could beat Russia in a battle of attrition.

The next time the Russian opposition will meet at the end of April in Berlin.