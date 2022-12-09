A Moscow court sentenced former councilor and opposition leader Ilia Yashin to eight and a half years in prison this Friday for “spreading false information” about “the actions of the Russian Army.” Yashin, 39 years old and one of the few detractors of Vladimir Putin who was still at large, was the subject of the opening of a criminal case in July after denouncing the Armed Forces on his YouTube channel for the commission of war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The process against him began when he had already served 15 days in administrative detention on charges of “disobedience to the order of a police officer.” Amnesty International already warned at that time that Yashin could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison under article 207.3 of the Penal Code, introduced after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that it was already used against opponent Aleksei Gorinov, sentenced in July for describing the Kremlin’s actions as a “war”, when Moscow described it as a “special military operation”.

According to the verdict collected by the Russian agency TASS, the Meshchansky sentenced Yashin under that article. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested nine years in prison for the opponent, who has refused to plead guilty, claiming that his comments about Bucha are nothing more than his opinion.

The Ukrainian authorities have denounced that almost 460 civilians were killed in March by Russian forces in this town in the kyiv region during the first weeks of the invasion. The UN documented at least fifty executions of civilians while the International Criminal Court investigates what happened as a war crime.

The EU foreign spokesman, Peter Stano, described Yashin’s sentence as “unacceptable” and demanded his release and that of other Russian political prisoners “immediately and unconditionally”. Likewise, the NGO Human Rights Watch considered the ruling as part of Putin’s “constant effort” to “dismantle and behead the opposition and silence any criticism of the war.”