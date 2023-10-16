Alexander Fedulov, one of the lawyers of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has left Russia. This is what the independent Russian news platform writes Meduza Monday on a basis Instagram post from Fedulov. It is unclear where Fedulov is currently, but according to a fellow lawyer he is safe.

Earlier on Monday, Fedulov was absent from a hearing at which he was supposed to support Navalny, writes the AFP news agency. According to a spokesman for Navalny, Fedulov could not be reached by telephone. The hearing concerns a complaint that Navalny has filed against the IK-6 penal colony where he is currently being held.

Fedulov’s departure from Russia follows the arrest of three other Navalny lawyers. Russian authorities arrested Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Aleksey Liptser last Friday on suspicion of “involvement in an extremist group.” They can receive a prison sentence of up to twelve years.

On Instagram, Fedulov said the situation had “significantly” changed the work of Navalny’s unarrested lawyers. Fedulov said he decided to leave Russia because of the “enormous amount of work” and the security risks.