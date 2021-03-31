The main Russian opponent Alexei Navalny announced on Wednesday that started a hunger strike in jail to protest the lack of medical care for her back and leg pain.

In a statement published on Instagram, Navalny denounced that the prison authorities refuse to give him the corresponding medications and allow visits from his doctor.

He also claimed that night watchman time checks amount to sleep deprivation torture.

A capture of the post on Instagram where Navalny announced that he will start a hunger strike. Photo: REUTER

Navalny, 44, the most strident opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a neurotoxic substance. a fact of which he accuses the Kremlin. The Russian authorities reject the accusation.

Since the beginning of March, Navalny has been serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating the probation imposed against him in exchange for the suspension of a four-year prison sentence for committing fraud in 2014.

Navalny is housed in a prison in Pokrov, 100 kilometers east of Moscow, known as one of the toughest in Russiasaid the Europa Press news agency.

A case with repercussions

In a video conference Tuesday between the leaders of Russia, Germany and France, Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Putin to respect Navalny’s rights, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert reported.

Navalny is the main opposition leader of Russian President Vladimir Putin. photo: AP

“Regarding the Navalny case, the German Chancellor, like the French President (Emmanuel Macron), stressed that Russia must comply with the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as respect the basic human rights enshrined in it,” he said. Seibert before the press.

About, Putin explained the circumstances of the Navalny case, reported the Sputnik news agency.

Navalny fell into a coma last August in Siberia, and was transferred to Germany for hospitalization.

Several European laboratories estimated that it was a nerve agent called Novichok, developed in the Soviet era for military purposes.

The Russian Justice confirmed in mid-February the verdict against Navalny, a sentence that several countries and NGOs consider a “political” ruling, which increased tensions with Russia.

Following the alleged poisoning, the European Union, the United States, and Canada adopted sanctions against senior Russian officials.

Source: agencies