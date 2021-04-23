On March 31, Navalny stopped eating to protest the impossibility of being treated by one of his personal doctors. Despite not having succeeded, he has been seen by civilian doctors, so his environment has asked him to abandon the hunger strike as the risk of death is increasing. A fact that comes two days after new protests for his release, marred by raids and arrests.

24 days without eating. The protest of the Russian opponent Alexéi Navalny came to an end on April 23 after receiving medical attention from civilian professionals and after requests from a union of specialists in his environment, who warned him that his life could begin to be seriously at risk.

Navalny went on a hunger strike on March 31 to protest that doctors of his choice were unable to visit him at the IK-2 prison, also known as Pokrov. The Russian authorities assured that the politician had the medical staff of the prison, from which he refused to receive care.

Through Instagram, and through his lawyers, Navalny announced the end of the hunger strike and assured that he will continue to demand that a personal doctor visit him, alleging that he is losing sensation in his legs and arms. However, he was satisfied by the international pressure:

“Two months ago my requests for medical help were causing smiles. They did not give me any medicine. Thanks to you, now a council of civilian doctors has examined me twice,” reads the politician’s Instagram account.

The United States warned Russia of “consequences” if Navalny died

On Tuesday, Anastasia Vasileva, head of the doctors’ union Alianza de Doctores, had assured Navalny that continuing the hunger strike “would be dangerous for her life and for her health.”

That day, for the first time, the opponent was transferred to a prison hospital to be examined by civilian doctors. A fact that for the Russian politician is a triumph of international pressure. In fact, the United States had warned Russia of “consequences” if the opponent died in prison.

A day later, on Wednesday, Russia saw protests in different cities of the country, as well as in front of embassies around the world. The protesters demanded that Navalny be given adequate care, in addition to being released. Those demonstrations left more than 1,000 detainees, according to OVD-Info.

The marches would be forcing Russia to start dispensing medical aid requested by the opponent, a high-level adviser told the Associated Press news agency.

Image of a protester in London, United Kingdom, in front of the Russian embassy, ​​calling for the release of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday, April 21. © Henry Nicholls / Reuters

At the beginning of February, Alexéi Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, of which he will have to serve two and a half years. He was arrested after his return to Russia after recovering in Germany from the poisoning suffered by Novichok in August 2020. An attack that led him to be in a coma, at a time that the Russian Justice considers that he skipped his parole, which is why that he finally entered prison.

Navalny is the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been publicly denouncing corruption in the Kremlin, in addition to running for political elections and calling the most massive demonstrations in recent decades in Russia.

France 24 with AP and Reuters