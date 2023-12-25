Kira Yarmysh said on the X platform, “We have found Alexei Navalny. He is now in I-K-3 in the Kharp colony of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Oblast, and his lawyer visited him today. Alexei is in good health.”

Located in the remote Yamalo-Nenets region of northern Russia, the small town of Kharp, with a population of about 5,000, is home to several penal colonies.

Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges of “extremism.”

There has been no news of the prisoner from his relatives and collaborators since the beginning of December, when he was imprisoned in a colony located in the Vladimir region, 250 kilometers from Moscow.

According to the ruling issued against Navalny on charges of “extremism,” the opposition must serve his sentence in one of the “special regime” colonies, a category in which the conditions of detention are the harshest, and which is usually reserved for those sentenced to life imprisonment and dangerous prisoners.

There is a “special regime” colony in Kharib, which is colony No. 18, but Navalny is currently detained in another colony.

Ivan Zhdanov, who is close to the opposition, said on the X platform, “From the beginning, it became clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei, especially before the presidential elections” scheduled for March 2024.

Transfers from one penal colony to another in Russia often take weeks of train travel in stages, and there is no news of the prisoners during this period.

The interruption of news about Navalny has raised concern in many Western capitals and among United Nations officials.