The Russian opposition leader Andrei Powovarov has been sentenced to two months in custody. Dmitri Gudkov has been released after two days in prison.

Update from June 3, 9:33 p.m .: Dmitri Gudkow is free again. “Good news!” Posted the team of Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny on Twitter. The state agency Tass confirms that Gudkov was allowed to go into custody after 48 hours.

Russian opposition members and representatives of the EU had described his arrest as politically motivated. Officially, it is about serious damage to property and unpaid rent. His release does not mean the end of the investigation against him. The investigations would continue, said Gudkov’s lawyers. The opposition politician Andrei Piwovarov is still in custody.

Russian opposition member Pivovarov arrested: Navalny spokeswoman calls procedure “monstrous”

Update from June 2, 2:55 p.m.: The prominent Kremlin-critical opposition politician Andrei Piwowarow has been sentenced to two months in custody in Russia. A court in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar said on Wednesday that the 39-year-old was being investigated for involvement in an “undesirable organization” in Russia. Piwowarow, who until recently headed the anti-government group “Open Russia”, was arrested on Monday evening while attempting to travel to Poland on board a plane in St. Petersburg (see first report). He faces up to six years in prison.

The European Union and the human rights organization Amnesty International are calling for Pivovarov to be released immediately. Putin opponent Alexej Navalny, imprisoned in the prison camp, also expressed his solidarity with Piwovarow and other arrested opposition members. “These are honest people who are being persecuted for exactly that,” wrote Navalny on Instagram. His spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch called the actions of the Russian judiciary “monstrous” and wished Piwowarow and his family strength.

Russian opposition member Pivovarov arrested – Amnesty International calls it a “witch hunt”

First report from June 1st: Saint Petersburg – The prominent Russian opposition politician Andrei Piwowarow was arrested on board an airplane while leaving for Poland. Police officers stopped the machine, which was already rolling, in St. Petersburg on Monday evening, wrote Piwowarow in his Telegram channel. The responsible investigative authority said on Tuesday that the 39-year-old was accused of participating in an “undesirable organization” in Russia. He faces up to six years imprisonment.

Until recently, Piwowarow headed the Kremlin-critical organization “Open Russia”. A few days ago, the group supported by the Kremlin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who lived abroad, was declared an “undesirable organization” in Russia and was thus effectively banned. Under pressure from the state, Piwowarow had announced the dissolution.

Opposition Pivovarov arrested in Russia: Amnesty International speaks of “hey hunt”

He described the fact that he was arrested anyway as “complete lawlessness”. The human rights organization Amnesty International spoke of a “witch hunt” against “Open Russia” and demanded the immediate release of Pivovarov.

The state agency reported that the politician should be brought to the city of Krasnodar about 1200 kilometers south of Moscow on Tuesday Tass citing security forces. Piwowarov’s lawyer explained the transfer with several Facebook posts that her client published from Krasnodar about a year ago. In one of them he showed solidarity with an opposition politician persecuted by the Russian judiciary.

The Moscow opposition leader Dmitry Gudkov was also arrested on Tuesday evening. He had previously reported about the search of his dacha. An employee’s apartment was also searched.

In Belarus, the opposition leader Roman Protasevich was arrested at the end of May. The 26-year-old Protasevich flew with his girlfriend from Athens to Vilnius when the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is said to have given the order to force the plane to land in Minsk with a fighter jet. The case attracted a lot of attention. (dpa / fmü) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA