“He was going to be released in a matter of days.” The details surrounding the death of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny more than a week ago continue to emerge and the current one casts more doubt on the event. As her friend explainsMaria Pevchikhwanted by the Kremlin for its investigations into corruption, the opposition leader was going to be included in a prisoner exchange, including American citizens.

However, he died shortly before the exchange took place. The same journalist assures in a YouTube video that Navalny and two American citizens detained in Russia would be exchanged for the Chechen Vadim Krasikov, who was serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 murder in Berlin of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen descent. The German judges said that Krasikov acted on orders of the Russian authoritieswho gave him a false identity, passport and resources to carry out the murder.

Pevchikh opined in his video that Vladimir Putin “did not tolerate” releasing Navalny and decided to “get rid of the currency.” In this way, the researcher directly accused the Russian president of having murdered his opponent:

“On February 16, 2024, Vladimir Putin killed Alexei Navalny. He killed him in a vile and cowardly way in a distant Siberian prison, where Navalny was taken away from the rest of the world, separated from his family and loved ones, starved and tortured.”

““The behavior of a crazy gangster”

For the journalist, something went wrong. “I received confirmation that negotiations were underway and in their final phase on the afternoon of February 15,” she says. But one day later the Kremlin announced the death of Navalny.

Two years, according to her, was the time that her closest circle dedicated to this liberation process, as she reveals, Román Abramovich, who was in charge of informing Vladimir Putin about the exchange.

The journalist asked herself: “Why was Navalny killed now? They made it very clear to Putin that the only way to receive Krasikov was to exchange for Navalny. 'Oh, yes?' Putin thought. I do not accept a Navalny in freedom. And if they are ready to exchange Krasikov, then we must get rid of the barter object,” he noted.





Pevchikh considers that Putin's alleged decision to abort the exchange is “irrational” and “the behavior of a crazy gangster”, because he knows “perfectly that Alexei Navalny could have beaten him (in the elections), that Navalny is the future and he is the past”.

“Putin will go down in history as a coward, corrupt and thief,” he added.

Exchange of two journalists and an opponent for a “patriot”

Although the journalist did not identify the US citizens who were allegedly part of the deal, there are several detainees in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, and Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, convicted of espionage and serving a long prison sentence. They and the United States Government dispute the charges against them.

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in a Moscow court on April 18, 2023. © Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP

Besides, Putin gave clues about the “patriot” he claims in a recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson: “A person who, out of patriotic feelings, eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals during the events in the Caucasus.”

Therefore, the press speculated that it was Vadim Krasikov, a member of the FSB security service currently imprisoned in Germany for shooting dead Georgian Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in a Berlin park in 2019. Last year, there were unconfirmed reports that Russia was trying to involve Krasikov in a kind of prisoner exchange for American journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Navalny will have his funeral in the coming days

With the body already with his family, after more than a week of waiting, preparations for Navalny's funeral are a fact. His allies have said that Navalny will be buried this week. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmyshlaunched an appeal on the social network X: “We are looking for a space for Alexei's public farewell at the end of this work week. If you have a convenient location, please contact us.”

The medical certificate signed by Navalny's mother assures that the opposition leader He died on February 16 of “natural causes” in the “Lobo Arctico” prison. of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. But the official version is rejected by the opponent's co-religionists, who accuse the head of the Kremlin of ordering his rival to be killed, just as his widow, Yulia Naválnaya, does.

With EFE and AP