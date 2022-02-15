The Russian Lefortovo court in Moscow began a new trial on Tuesday against Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, jailed for a year on fraud charges and now facing new charges that could add ten years to his sentence.

Navalni is the main opponent of President Vladimir Putin, and their movement has been repressed by the Russian authorities who ordered his ban and launched legal proceedings against his leadership.

In this new process Navalni, who survived a poisoning attempt in 2020, appeared dressed as a prisoner and with his head shaved. The hearing is being held in a prison room on the outskirts of Moscow where he is serving his sentence, together with his lawyers and surrounded by several guards, a journalist from the AFP.

During the process, the opponent took advantage of a technical break due to a sound problem to hug his wife Yulia, a journalist from the AFP present in the room. In turn, several journalists were unable to enter the prison to cover the court hearing and the police asked them to leave the vicinity of the premises.

Navalni, 45, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February 2021 in another trial on accusations of fraud, a trial that the activist called political and rigged. He is currently a prisoner in a penal colony in Pokrov, about 100 kilometers east of Moscow.

The process that began on Tuesday is taking place in this room, something that was denounced by Navalni’s supporters as a way of limiting the dissemination of the trial.

“It’s so that if a grandmother sees me on television she thinks that I’m already in prison anyway,” Navalni protested. “I want to be judged like any other zek!” She added, using the expression that designates the prisoners of the Soviet gulag.

In this new process prosecutors accuse Navalni of having embezzled more than 4.7 million dollars in donations to the organizations he leads, an accusation that carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison. In addition, the opponent risks an additional six-year sentence for contempt of court during the process last year.

These two charges will be analyzed in this same trial. On Tuesday, his lawyers asked that she be allowed to dress in his clothes and not in a prison uniform and that the hearing be held in a Moscow court, two demands dismissed by Judge Margarita Kotova.

According to researchNavalni, who was practically the head of all these organizations, he spent a total of 356 million rubles (almost 4 million euros) of that amount “for personal purposes”including payment for trips abroad

“Alexei Navalni was arrested on politically motivated charges and should never have been imprisoned in the first place. Now, with this new trial starting, it is obvious that the Russian authorities are trying to ensure that Navalni does not get out of prison soon,” Marie Struthers denounced. Amnesty International Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Navalni’s wife tila of ‘cowardice’ Kremlin decision

Yulia Navalnaya, activist and wife of Navalni. (File Image).

Monday, Yulia Navayanhis wife who is his incombustible supportdenounced the “cowardice” of the Russian government and called the process “illegal” and the charges “dishonest.” The activist was poisoned in Siberia in mid-2020 and spent several months recovering in Germany.

Navalni blames the Russian president for the intoxication, which has not yet been investigated in his countrys, since the authorities claim that there is no evidence and that Germany has not shared the medical tests.

Upon his return to Russia, the opponent was arrested in January 2021 and tried and convicted for a “fraud” case dating from 2014. This conviction generated a wave of criticism and sanctions from Western countries against Moscow.

Navalni was included in an official list of “terrorists and extremists”, in the framework of a campaign of repression against dissident voices that also affected his main collaborators, who are exiled.

The Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK), one of the main organizations linked to the opposition, was also placed on this blacklist in 2021.

This decision led to its closure and led to the initiation of trials against many of its activists. Last month several Russian media reported pressure from the authorities to remove content linked to Navalni.

