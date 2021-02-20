Returning to Russia in January after the poisoning of which he accuses the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. This judgment is being examined on appeal this Saturday.

Back to justice. The main opponent of the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny twice appeared in court on Saturday, February 20, and risked three years in a forced labor camp. Returned to Russia in January from a convalescence after the poisoning of which he accuses the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny was arrested on his arrival at the airport and was sentenced on February 2 to two years and eight months in prison.

The court converted a 2014 suspended prison sentence for fraud to a firm sentence for violating its judicial review. It is the appeal of this judgment which must be examined Saturday morning. The spokeswoman for the Moscow courthouse said the prison service will be free to transfer the opponent to one of Russia’s many labor camps if the February 2 decision is upheld.

In addition, Alexeï Navalny will appear before another judge in a trial for “defamation” of a veteran of the Second World War. The prosecution requested a fine of 950,000 rubles in this case (around 10,600 euros) and also demanded that the opponent’s suspension be converted into a prison.

A legacy of the Soviet Union, most prison sentences in Russia are served in prison camps sometimes located far from everything. The work of inmates, usually in sewing or furniture-making workshops, is compulsory there. The conditions of detention are also regularly denounced by human rights defenders.

Alexeï Navalny, whose imprisonment in January had led to three days of demonstrations repressed by the police, denounces the legal procedures set up from scratch and has spent the previous hearings defying the court.