The Kremlin critic left Russia in August 2020 on an emergency flight following an alleged poisoning, of which he accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was treated for months in Germany until he recovered, from where he left on January 17 to return to his country. Russian authorities are threatening to arrest him on pending charges.

Alexei Navalny arrived in Germany in a coma in an ambulance plane that picked him up in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 22, 2020, to be treated for suspected poisoning. A few days later, the German government confirmed that it had found traces of the nerve agent Novichok, a drug developed as a chemical weapon by the Soviet Union, on Navalny’s body. Now this critic of President Vladimir Putin is about to arrive in Russia, where he is awaited with arrest warrants.

The flight left on the afternoon of this Sunday, January 17, according to Reuters sources, and is expected to land in Moscow around 7:20 p.m. (local time). Navalny expressed his intentions to return to his country last Wednesday: He said he missed Moscow and was not concerned about what he called “fabricated” criminal cases against him.

His spokesperson tweeted a photo with the text “flew.”

Russian prison system says it will arrest Navalny

On Thursday, Moscow’s prison service said it would find a way to arrest Navalny as soon as he arrived in the capital. According to the authority, the opponent circumvented the terms of a suspended sentence for misuse of resources. The Kremlin critic says that this case, which started in 2014, was fabricated against him.

In addition to this, there are three other legal proceedings in progress. According to Navalny, they are all part of a political persecution. In any case, these causes could complicate the aspirations of the opponent to the Russian parliament in September.

But while the outcome of these cases is awaited, in the West the expectation continues regarding the investigation in Russia for the Navalny poisoning.

For now, Russian security forces have already detained some of Navalny’s followers, who were waiting for him at the Moscow airport. The authorities had already warned that any such congregation is illegal.

Russia says it received the Navalny case file from Germany

The spokesman for the German Ministry of Justice reported on Saturday that the dossier on the Alexei Navalny poisoning case had been sent to the authorities in Russia. The German government requested an investigation to clarify what happened. “The German Government assumes that the Russian Government will now immediately take all necessary steps to clarify the crime against Mr. Navalny,” the ministry spokesman said.

This Sunday, the Russian agency Interfax quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that it had already received such documentation from Germany.

From the outset, Navalny and his team have pointed to the Kremlin as behind the poisoning against them. The Russian government denies any responsibility in the case and says there is no evidence of poisoning.

With Reuters