The leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, returned to prison on Monday, after recovering from a hunger strike in a hospital in another prison where he was being held. The politician went 24 days without eating food since the end of March and demanded access to better medical care in the detention center to which he was transferred on June 7.

Alexéi Navalny returns to prison. One of the Kremlin’s staunchest critics was taken to the original penal colony on Monday where he was initially sentenced to a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for allegedly violating probation in a case in which he was accused of participating in 2014 embezzlement.

Navalny returns to prison after receiving medical treatment in a hospital in a different prison, due to the effects on his health due to the hunger strike that began at the end of March and that lasted for 24 days.

The lawyer also initiated this form of protest against the impossibility of being treated by one of his personal doctors, after the aftermath of a poisoning that he suffered in August 2020 and of which he accuses the Russian Government.

Navalny was currently suffering from severe pain in his legs and back. In April, he interrupted the strike after receiving medical attention.

This Monday the independent Russian media Mediazona reported that Navalny had “decided to drop the accusations against the colony’s administration for censoring newspapers.” In the previous months, the opponent of the government of Vladimir Putin has affirmed that prison workers censor the printed media he receives, refuse to give him requested books and have classified him as a person at “high risk of escape.”

Алексея Навального, державшего голодовку 23 дня, перевели из тюремной больницы в покровскую колонию. Политик решил отказаться от претензий к администрации колонии из-за цензуры газет.https://t.co/qgcLkp50tW Фото: «Дождь» pic.twitter.com/qJmDO1UkGS – Медиазона (@mediazzzona) June 7, 2021



The withdrawal of two judicial appeals against the prison was confirmed hours later by Navalny himself after receiving two copies of the Bible and the Koran that he had requested.

“The matter of receiving the books is important and it took us several months (…) For me it is important that they already give me books and that practice is started (…) reading is power, knowledge it is power and books are important, “Navalny said during a videoconference at a court hearing held by the Petushinski court in the Vladimir region, about 200 kilometers from Moscow.

The accusations that have Navalny in prison

In early 2021, Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for violation of probation in an embezzlement case, dating back to 2014.

But then two years and eight months were handed down against him due to the time he had already spent under house arrest. At the time, the political activist called the trial an effort to “intimidate” the public by cracking down on dissent.



File – Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on screen via video link from prison during a court hearing, in a court in the city of Petushki, about 120 kilometers from Moscow, on May 26, 2021. © AFP / Dimitar Dilkoff

His arrest occurred on January 17 when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany for poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok. He was aboard a flight from Tomsk, in the Russian Far East, to Moscow, when he became seriously ill.

Navalny and his lawyers explained that the alleged breach of probation for which he was sentenced occurred during his recovery in Germany. Reason why he was unable to appear personally before the Russian authorities, as required by Russian law. But for Moscow, the anti-corruption researcher and activist simply broke the terms.

The poisoning attempt was so severe that Navalny had to learn to walk and speak again.

During years of activism, the opposition leader has accused the Kremlin of introducing laws to stay in power indefinitely.

With Reuters and EFE