The plane in which the Russian opposition leader was traveling Alexei Navalny, on whom a search and capture order weighs in Russia, landed this Sunday at Sheremetyevo airport, in Moscow, in a change announced at the last minute, when he was expected at another airport, in the middle of an iron police device.

Flight DP936, from Berlin, took Navalny back to Moscow after almost five months of medical treatment in Germany following his poisoning in Siberia with a military toxic substance, for which he blames Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny knows that faces possible arrest, but still decided to return to his country.

His followers and allies were waiting for him early at the Vnúkoko airport in Moscow, where his arrival was expected. Several close associates of Navalny were arrested in the middle of a gigantic police operation.

The Russian police deployed a strong operation at the Vnukovo airport, in Moscow, before the arrival of Alexei Navalny. Photo: AP

“Liubov Sobol, Ruslan Shavedinov, jurist Alexei Molokoyedov, Navalni’s assistant Ilia Pajomov, campaign director Anastasia Kadetova and Konstantin Kotov were arrested,” Ivan Jdanov, one of the opponent’s closest collaborators, said on Twitter.

A video released by the opposition MBKh Media shows the police escorting several people, including Liubov Sobol, a rising figure of the Russian opposition who was arrested a few weeks ago.

Finally the plane in which the man who has become one of the main enemies of the Kremlin was returning arrived at another airport.

Before leaving from Berlin, Navalny thanked Germany and especially the work of the medical team of the Charité hospital in the capital and the physiotherapists who treated him.

Moscow police arrest a supporter of Alexei Navalny at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport this Sunday, shortly before the opposition leader’s arrival. Photo: AFP

The Russian opponent collapsed on an internal flight on August 20. According to his relatives and friends, the political leader had been poisoned. And they targeted the Russian government directly.

He was then airlifted to Berlin for treatment, where an investigation concluded that he had been poisoned by Novichok, a nerve agent used in Soviet times against enemies.

The European Union imposed sanctions in October against several senior officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden determined that Navalny had been poisoned with Novichok.

Navalny charged that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor agency to the Soviet KGB, was directly responsible for his assassination attempt.

Russian President Putin has dismissed the accusations on numerous occasions.

Source: EFE and DPA

CB