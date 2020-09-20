On a photo posted on his account Instagram Saturday September 19, Alexei Navalny is standing, a month after his poisoning. In legend, he tells of his trembling legs and a recovery that starts well, but promises to be long. Earlier in the week, the Russian opponent had already posted a photo in his hospital room in Berlin (Germany), surrounded by his wife and children. The very first since coming out of the coma.

The Russian opponent is doing better and his relatives have conducted their own investigation, which starts from a hotel room in Siberia. In a video dated August 20, the day Alexei Navalny collapsed in a plane, his relatives inspect the room where the opponent would have slept a few hours earlier. With red circles embedded in the images, they highlight the presence of several bottles of water, which they collected before the arrival of the security service and send them secretly to Germany. It is on one of them that the traces of a powerful poison, the Novichok, were detected by a laboratory. Russian authorities say this whole affair is just a pretext to impose sanctions. They demand proof from Germany and France.