Alexéi Navalny, the most mediatic Russian opponent of the Kremlin, announced this Wednesday, March 31, through his social networks that a hunger strike begins. Among his reasons is the lack of medical attention due to a sudden deterioration in his health.

Imprisoned, Alexéi Navalny declared this Wednesday, March 31, on a hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the prison where he is located – on the outskirts of Moscow – to provide him with adequate medical care for what, according to him, are pain sharp in the back and in both legs.

Last week, Navalny said he was woken up by a guard every hour during the night, amounting to “torture” and that his requests for treatment for acute back and leg pain had been ignored.

In a handwritten letter to the prison director, which was posted on social media by his team on Wednesday, Navalny said his daily requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him and to provide him with appropriate medications had been ignored. for your problems.

“I demand that a doctor be allowed to see me and until this happens I am going on a hunger strike,” he said in the letter.

Navalny has been detained for more than a month

The IK-2 corrective penal colony, located about 100 kilometers east of Moscow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The prison authorities, after examining Alexéi Navalny last week, declared that his condition was stable and satisfactory. The Kremlin has declined to comment on his health.

Medical professionals published an open letter last Sunday demanding that the 44-year-old opposition politician receive adequate care.

“We fear the worst. Leaving the patient in this state can lead to serious consequences, including irreversible loss, total or partial, of the functions of the lower extremities,” the letter said.

Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called political persecution. He was arrested while returning to Russia from Germany in January, where he was recovering from what doctors say was nerve agent poisoning.

Several Western countries, including the European Court of Human Rights, have demanded that Russia release the opponent. Moscow has called these calls “unacceptable interference” in its internal affairs.

