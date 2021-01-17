The Russian opposition leader Alexandr navalny He left this Sunday back to Moscow from Germany, as he had announced a few days ago, five months after the poisoning attempt of which he accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny, on whom an arrest warrant weighs that can be effective as soon as he steps on Russian territory, boarded the flight DP936 of the Pobeda airline company accompanied by his wife Yulia, according to the images captured by the YouTube channel TVRain.

The arrival of the flight is announced in Moscow for 19.20, Russian local time.

In the images, he is in good spirits and even joked, consulted by a journalist who was traveling in the same device, about whether he was afraid to return to his country with a “why should he be afraid in Russia”.

Navalny, who is under an arrest warrant, boarded Pobeda airline flight DP936. AFP photo

“We fly home”, the opposition leader, who was also accompanied by his spokesman, Kira Tarmysh, wrote on his Twitter account.

“I have the lucky row, the 13th,” he said. “I have every right to return home,” he said in relation to the arrest warrant that weighs on him.

The Russian airline’s flight took off somewhat late over the scheduled time from terminal 5 of the Berlin-Brandenburg airport, intended for low-cost flights.

Groups of supporters of the opposition leader had been stationed at the entrances, holding placards of support and phrases hostile to Putin, amid a remarkable media display.

The German police had cordoned off the area and only passengers were allowed to enter the terminal.

Much more complex is the situation in the vicinity of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, as the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warned that it will take action against anyone who intends to carry out “unauthorized political activities”.

Thousands of followers announced their intention to come to receive it. This morning, the Police arrested several activists in Saint Petersburg who were trying to travel to the Russian capital.

Vladimir Putin was accused by Navalny of the poisoning. AFP photo

The expectation is enormous, after Navalny announced in the middle of this week his intention to return to his country, already recovered from the attempted poisoning with a toxic substance of the class Novichok, which caused him to collapse during a flight over Siberia.

A few days later, his transfer to Germany was authorized and he was put into a coma at the Berlin clinic at La Charité, whose medical team – together with experts from the German Army and analysts from other European countries – later certified the poisoning attempt.

The government of Chancellor Angela Merkel has since repeatedly asked Moscow to clarify what happened, so far without success.

After recovering and leaving the Berlin clinic, Navalny remained under medical observation in the German capital and then he stayed for a few more months, until December, in a chalet in the small town of Ibach (in the Black Forest, southern Germany).

In the middle of this week, he announced his return to his country through a video posted on his social media accounts, apparently recorded in the vicinity of Freiburg, in the same southern German region.

With information from EFE