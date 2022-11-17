Russian operator Sholmov said that Biden at the G20 summit wanted to touch his hands

Russian operator of Channel One Yuri Sholmov spoke about the desire of US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali to touch his hands. So he reacted to the praise of the American leader, who drew attention to the size of his biceps. Recording available at site channel.

“Before that, a few days ago, we had already filmed Biden, and he, I noticed, was looking at me and looking. You think that he is looking at me so intently, it turns out that’s why: he wanted to touch my hands, ”said Sholmov.

In the plot of Channel One, it is noted that the operator’s biceps reach a volume of 50 centimeters, since he does not miss training even on business trips.

Earlier, Russian media showed a fragment of a video in which Biden drew attention to the physical form of a TV channel employee. “This guy’s biceps just scare me. They are bigger than my head. Look. Here is the guy. Hope we’re on the same team? Biden said, pointing to Sholmov.

The American leader was then informed that the man he was talking about was a cameraman from Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron, who was standing nearby, also appreciated the physical form of the Russian.