A Russian opera house said on Thursday it had canceled a concert by Russian superstar Anna Netrebko over her comments about Moscow’s military operation in neighboring Ukraine.

The 50-year-old singer who lives in the Austrian capital of Vienna ‘condemned’ the operation last Wednesday (30), after she and other Russian artists in Europe and the United States were pressured to take a public stand. The Novosibirsk Opera in Siberia has canceled a concert in which she was due to perform on June 2.

+ US Ambassador to Moscow talks about difficult times in relations with Russia

“Living in Europe and having the opportunity to perform in European concert halls seems to be more important (to her) than the fate of her homeland,” he said in a statement. But “our country is full of talent and yesterday’s idols will be replaced by others with a clear civic position.” See also Communicators demand justice for photojournalist murdered in Mexico Netrebko, who has expressed pro-Kremlin views over the years and in 2014 posed with a flag in Ukraine’s breakaway Donetsk region, also holds Austrian citizenship. Netrebko’s statement on Wednesday, however, was not enough for New York’s Metropolitan Opera to reconsider its ban on him performing there. Russian soprano Anna Netrebko distanced herself from President Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stressing that she regrets that her past actions or statements “may have been misinterpreted”. The opera star, who resides in Austria, said on Facebook on March 30 that she wanted to clear things up and did not support Putin. “I expressly condemn the war against Ukraine and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families,” she wrote.

