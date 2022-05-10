Genoa – In Genoa tomorrow the “Russian Opera Gala” will be staged at the Doge’s Palace. This is the fourth concert of the Genoa International Music Youth Festival, organized by the Department of Cultural Policies of the Municipality and by the International Association of United Cultures.

Protagonists of the event Russian and Ukrainian music and singersfrom tenor Vladimir Reutov, to soprano Marina Nachkebiya, to bass Emil Abdullaiev, accompanied on the piano by maestro Francesco Barbagelata.

