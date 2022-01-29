Russian surgeon-oncologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Deputy Director of the Institute of Clinical Oncology of the N.N. Blokhin, Professor Konstantin Laktionov assessed the possible connection between COVID-19 and the development of lung cancer. About it informs RBC.

The specialist noted that inflammatory processes in the body are always accompanied by more active cell division, and chronic inflammatory changes in the lungs can trigger the development of oncology. “Certainly, our oncological alertness is now on top,” said Professor Laktionov.

He added that doctors need to monitor patients who have had severe COVID-19, as the oncological process develops slowly, and by the time doctors detect it, it usually takes several months. Laktionov also added that during the pandemic, the number of detected cases of lung cancer has increased, but this is due to the fact that Russians have become more likely to undergo computed tomography, which allows them to detect cancer in the early stages.

The specialist also advised that it is mandatory to undergo an annual medical examination, since the oncological process in the lungs can proceed without symptoms for a long time, and only a timely examination can detect it in the early stages.

