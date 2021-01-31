Andrei Kaprin, the chief freelance oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, said on the air of the Moscow Says radio that the so-called “magic” pill, which helps against all types of cancer, is unlikely to appear in the world. His words lead RIA News…

According to him, at the moment the “magic” pill is the detection of oncological diseases at an early stage, when it can be cured. “It is easier to think of immortality, because, unfortunately, everyone is leaving this world, but I would like to live longer,” said the Russian doctor.

He stressed that with age, the likelihood of developing cancer increases, after 65 years, the risk increases by 7-10 percent every five years. According to the oncologist, the most important “magic” pill is early detection and treatment of cancer at an early stage.

Earlier, Caprin named the most common types of cancer in men and women. According to the doctor, most often men are diagnosed with cancer of the trachea and bronchi. According to statistics, prostate cancer is in second place, and skin cancer is in third. At the same time, the most common type of cancer in women is breast cancer. The doctor emphasizes that next, in the second, third and fourth places are skin cancer, uterus and colon tumor, respectively.