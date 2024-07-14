Olympic Champion Melnikova Admired American Gymnast Biles

Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics, Russian Angelina Melnikova assessed the criticism addressed to four-time Olympic champion American Simone Biles. Her words are quoted by Metaratings.ru.

The athlete admired Biles’ talent and called her gymnastics cosmic. “A lot of bad things are said about her, but Biles is a cosmic-level gymnast for me. I would never do something like that in my life!” Melnikova said.

Earlier, the head coach of the Russian national artistic gymnastics team Valentina Rodionenko criticized Biles. Rodionenko said that there is no point in rooting for the American at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Biles is a four-time Olympic champion. She won all of her gold medals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. The 27-year-old athlete also has 23 victories at world championships.

Melnikova is the 2020 Olympic champion in the team all-around, a silver medalist at the Games in the same event, and also the winner of bronze medals in the individual championship and in floor exercises.