Russian Olympians took part in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Games in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

About 50 members of the Russian delegation took part in the procession. Speed ​​skater Olga Fatkulina and hockey player Vadim Shipachev became the standard-bearers of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) national team.

The Russian team at the Games has 461 people. In addition to the athletes themselves, these are coaches, staff, as well as leaders and employees of the ROC and the Federal Biomedical Agency.

Russian athletes will perform in Beijing under the flag of the ROC. The tricolor and the national anthem were banned due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions.

The opening ceremony started at 15:00 Moscow time, the parade of athletes began at 15:20. According to tradition, members of the Greek national team were the first to enter the stadium.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20. Athletes will perform in 15 disciplines in seven sports. A total of 109 sets of medals will be played.