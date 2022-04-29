Russian oligarchs and frozen assets, the costs are on the shoulders of the Italian state

The yacht and the villas luxury seized in Italy ai Russian oligarchs they have skyrocketing maintenance costs, enough to make the executive tremble. An alarming signal also launched by the State Accounting. How to stem this out of control spending? There are only two ways: sell these properties or implement the right of retention.

Russian oligarchs, the amendment of legislative decree 109/2007 is under consideration

The Government consider revising the legislative decree 109/2007a rule that implements the sanctions provided for byEuropean Union in regards to Russian tycoons. Decree 109 was created to inhibit the dangers associated with financing the terrorism. A rule that has always dealt with modest goods, far from the asset of the oligarchs. For now, a viable solution might be to lean on right of retentionby doing so the Agency would administer yachts and villas with high and thick low powers, aiming at the sale and rental of these luxury goods.

