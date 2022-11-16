The squatters who broke into the Amsterdam building of the Russian billionaire Arkady Volozj three weeks ago have won the summary proceedings that the oligarch had brought against them. The court decided this on Wednesday, ANP news agency reported The parole. The billionaire, founder of Russian search engine Yandex, started the case against the squatters to force them out of his building on Vossiusstraat. He is on a sanctions list of the European Union, which played a role in the judge’s judgment.

The building has been undergoing a major renovation since 2020, a legitimate reason to leave a building empty that also makes squatting prohibited, according to Volozj. But in this case it is different because the property of sanctioned persons may not become worth more, the judge ruled. The renovation could lead to that.

Renovation for someone on the EU sanctions list is only allowed if the Ministry of Finance would have granted an exemption for this, but that is not the case. The judge therefore rules that the ‘claim for eviction of squatters has been rejected now that unjustified vacancy threatens’.

More addresses

John Wolfs, the lawyer for Volozh’s partnership Paraseven Limited, argues that the house is purely for Volozh’s own use. For example, he would like to stay there with his family from time to time “to enjoy the beautiful city of Amsterdam”. According to the judge, this is not plausible because it is not possible for Volozh to travel to the Netherlands due to the sanctions.

However, according to the squatters, Volozh uses the building to make a profit. The number of addresses for the building was increased from two to three in March 2020. In their eyes, this is proof that Volozj wants to rent out the building after the renovation. The judge agreed with this train of thought and gives little credence to the claim that Volozh wants to live there with his family.

Earlier this month, research showed NRC and The Green Amsterdammer that the billionaire owns a building in Amsterdam. Due to an ownership construction, Volozh remained out of sight of the Dutch government. As a result, the Netherlands has not yet taken any measures. The Russian bought the house on Vossiusstraat in two stages, in 2018 and 2019, and paid a total of 3.4 million euros for the building next to Vondelpark.

Volozh has been on the sanctions list of the European Union since June. According to Brussels officials, he supports the Kremlin in the war in Ukraine. The search engine of the company where he was still a top man at the time promotes propaganda and filters out critical search results, is the accusation.