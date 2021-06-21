The Russian oligarch, the owner of the Safmar financial group and the Russneft oil company, Mikhail Gutseriev, came under EU sanctions because of the situation in Belarus, according to message on the official EU legal portal.

The document states that the restrictions are being introduced in response to violations of human rights by Minsk, as well as in connection with the presidential elections held in Belarus in August last year, the results of which were not recognized by Brussels.

“Moreover, seven individuals and one legal entity subject to this new round of restrictive measures were included in the list in connection with the forced and illegal landing of the Ryanair flight in Minsk on May 23, 2021,” the statement said.

In total, the new sanctions list includes 78 individuals and eight legal entities. Among the latter are the largest car-building companies of Belarus MAZ and BelAZ, as well as the New Oil Company and Belaeronavigatsia connected with Gutseriev.

Gutseriev is known as a major partner of Minsk in the oil industry. Russneft remained the only oil supplier to Belarus in early 2020, when the previous agreement between the country’s authorities and Russian oilmen expired.