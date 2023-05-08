Ukraine

Russian oligarch Andrey Kovalev criticized Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequences for Russia in a video shared on his Telegram channel, in which he highlighted the heavy losses suffered, including the retreat of troops positions achieved at the start of the war, the humiliating sinking of the Russian warship Moskva last April, the blowing up of the bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland and the recent alleged drone attack on the Kremlin. Andrey Kovalev is a Russian real estate developer, public figure and chairman of the All-Russia Movement of Entrepreneurs. According to his biography on the movement’s website, he held government posts in the past and was a member of the Moscow Duma. In 2012, Kovalev was listed by Forbes Russia in the “List of Russian Real Estate Kings” with an income of $55 million.

02:04