O Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of possible poisoning after a meeting in Kiev in early March. The information was published in the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal and the Dutch investigative journalism website Belling Cat, based in the Netherlands.

According to the sources, Abramovich and the negotiators had red eyes, constant and painful tearing, as well as peeling of the skin of the face and hands, but they would be out of danger by now. The expert group investigating the incident said it was difficult to conclude whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical, biological agent or an attack with electromagnetic radiation.

Abramovich is among Russian billionaires sanctioned under the West’s package of punishments for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The oligarch participated in the first peace negotiations, passing through Moscow, Russia, Lviv, in western Ukraine, among other cities in the region.

According to The Wall Street Journal, one of the sources involved is suspected that the poisoning may be linked to a “hard-line” front in Moscow, which is trying to sabotage the negotiations. The investigation into the case is being led by Christo Grozev, who has already investigated the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020.