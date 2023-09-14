Kommersant: Russian oil workers will lose damper payments due to rising gasoline prices

In September, it will be very difficult for Russian oil companies to achieve payments under the damper mechanism, which, taking into account the new formula, could amount to about 100 billion rubles. About this with reference to our own calculations writes “Kommersant”.

In order not to lose payments, they will have to not only stop the record rise in prices for gasoline and diesel fuel, but achieve their reduction in the remaining days of the month by 20-25 percent. According to the publication, it is almost impossible to achieve such a result, which means that companies will not be able to rely on help from the budget.

The cost of diesel fuel in the European part of Russia the day before, September 13, for the first time exceeded 72 thousand rubles per ton. It continuously rises in price over the course of two weeks. Gasoline AI-92 is rising in price even longer, reaching 68.85 thousand rubles per ton. Gasoline AI-95 slightly retreated from the highs, but overall shows the same dynamics.

The indicative domestic price is 56.9 thousand rubles per ton for AI-92 and 53.85 thousand for diesel fuel. According to the terms of payments, compensation is canceled and real domestic prices are higher than indicative prices by 10 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The publication’s sources indicate that in conditions of severe fuel shortages in the domestic market, it is impossible to achieve compliance with the requirements. Instead, they believe, fuel costs will rise to compensate for the loss of the damper.

Other interlocutors believe that the authorities will compromise and change the damper calculation formula or revise the indicative price. The government is holding consultations regarding the saturation of the domestic market with fuel, which may lead to adjustments to the payment mechanism. It can even be changed retroactively, as happened already in the summer of 2021.

Managing partner of Petroleum Trading Maxim Dyachenko is more pessimistic. In his opinion, there is no end in sight for the rally in oil product prices. The industry is entering the peak of repairs at oil refineries; fuel is not being supplied to independent participants, which is why they are forced to raise prices and lose market share.

The government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Finance, has reduced payments under the damper mechanism by half since September 1. In August, oil workers received 185.9 billion rubles. This is three times more than the average for the first four months of the year, when the initiative to adjust the damper was first announced.

Against this background, dozens of Russian regions are reporting a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations. The situation is particularly acute in the south of Russia. Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev warned that if farmers did not receive fuel immediately, the consequences would be catastrophic.