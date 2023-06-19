Eurostat: the volume of supplies of oil and oil products from the Russian Federation decreased to 1.4 million tons over the month

Imports of oil and oil products by the countries of the European Union (EU) from Russia in March of this year collapsed to 1.4 million tons, reported European statistical agency Eurostat.

In March, countries purchased 90 percent less Russian fuel than the monthly average from 2019 to 2022 (15.2 million tons). The total volume of oil imports from Russia to European countries did not fall to zero thanks to exemptions from sanctions that allow limited oil imports under certain conditions.

In December 2022, the EU embargo on Russian oil came into force, and a price ceiling was also set (at $60 per barrel). Before the entry into force of the bans, the EU began to buy energy from other countries, and after the imposition of the embargo, it accelerated the diversification of imports.

In January 2022, Russian oil imports to European countries amounted to 12.4 million tons, but in December, when part of the sanctions came into force, it fell to 3.7 million tons. In March 2023, the volume of supplies amounted to 1.17 million tons.

After the start of the second part of the restrictions, the EU countries reduced oil purchases to 0.7 million tons in February 2023 (in January, purchases amounted to 3.3 million tons). In March, imports amounted to 0.3 million tons.

As Politico wrote, after the imposition of the embargo, large volumes of Russian oil began to flow to the EU countries through intermediaries. It was noted that the use of bypasses significantly reduces Russia’s revenues, allowing intermediaries to receive a significant part of the profits.