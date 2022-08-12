Deliveries of Russian oil to the Czech Republic via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline have been resumed

Czech television reported that previously suspended deliveries of Russian oil to the Czech Republic via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline were resumed, reports RIA News.

“The deliveries of Russian oil to the Czech Republic via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline have resumed. Pumping resumed on Friday at 20.00 CET (21.00 Moscow time),” the message said.

Earlier, the former CEO of Mero (owner and operator of the Czech section of the pipeline) Stanislav Bruna disclosed the location of the oil that was intended for pumping to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline. According to him, she was at a transshipment point on the territory of Belarus.

On August 4, the Ukrainian state company Ukrtransnafta stopped the pumping of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which raw materials are delivered to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Later, the Hungarian MOL and the Slovak Slovnaft paid for the transit themselves. On August 11, Ukrtransnafta resumed the transportation of Russian oil through the Druzhba in the direction of Slovakia and Hungary.